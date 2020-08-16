1/
Suzanne S. Perry
Suzanne S. Perry, 65, known for her quick wit, love of dancing, music and having a great time passed away Thursday after an illness. She was the wife of Thomas G. Perry. They had been married for 39 years. Born in New Bedford, daughter of the late Arnold J. Perry, Sr. and the late Gertrude (Turgeon) Perry, she lived in New Bedford until she married Tom. They moved to Lakeville and then Somerset where they resided for 26 years. Two years ago, they purchased their retirement home in Rochester. A Registered Nurse, she taught Nursing and the CNA program at Durfee High School for over 10 years retiring in 2011. Prior to having her two sons, she worked at Hathaway Manor. She received her nursing degree from BCC and Fitchburg State. Suzanne loved life and a good red wine. Many a night she could be seen dancing to the bands that played at Cork in New Bedford. She and Tom traveled often and most recently were able to spend winter months in Florida and Georgia. An avid reader, she enjoyed her Book Clubs and more importantly, the friends she made there. A passion for gardening, she was most proud of her plate sized Hibiscus plants. Always willing to share her thoughts and feelings, she never shied from a good conversation. A feisty spirit, she rarely followed the rules. She was devoted to her sons and family. Besides her husband Tom, she leaves her two sons Michael and his wife Lindsay Perry and Ross Perry and his wife Allison; two granddaughters Mia and Hartley Perry; two sisters Kathleen Fontaine and her husband David of Harwich, MA and Dawn Perry of Nebo, NC; a brother Arnold J. 'Skip' Perry and his wife Kim of Dartmouth; a niece and a nephew; mother-in-law Frances Perry of New Bedford. Visiting hours Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Dartmouth, 230 Russells Mills Rd, Dartmouth . Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 473 S. St.W #13, Raynham, MA 02767. www.waring-sullivan.com

Published in The Herald News on Aug. 16, 2020.
