Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
Sylvester Rogers
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
Sylvester C. Rogers, 92 of Tiverton, RI passed away on March 20th, 2019. He was the husband of Mary Constance (Vincent) Rogers to whom he was married to for 61 years. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Sadie (Santos) and Michael Rodgers. He had served in the United States Navy as a Seaman First Class. He had worked as a sewing machine mechanic for several sewing shops. In addition to his wife, he leaves his children James Vincent Rogers (Maria Theresa), Cynthia Ann Costa (Michael J.), Douglas M. Rogers (Cindy StPierre) and Suzanne C. Almeida (John C.). He also leaves 3 grandchildren Stacey L. Medeiros, Tyler J. Almeida and Ashley M. Wheet. He was the brother of the late Sadie Amaral and Manuel Rodgers. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday from 5 to 8PM. His Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9:30am arrival with a Service at 10am in the Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Pocasset Hill. www.almeida-pocasset.com. for on line guest book.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 23, 2019
