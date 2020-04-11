|
|
Sylvia Benjamin, 88, of Fall River, and formerly of Cambridge, MA, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Southpointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a lengthy illness. Born in Augusta, ME, she was raised in Maine and in Somerville, MA and then lived in Fall River for 30 years. She worked many years at the Firestone Rubber and Latex plant in Fall River and then as a home health aide, a job she loved. She was the loving mother of Norman Benjamin of Fall River, and a daughter Shirley Innes of Fall River; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Services to be held privately with the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River, MA. www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 11, 2020