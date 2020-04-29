|
|
Sylvia Rosalind Cohen, 99, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at Brudnick Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard Cohen. Born in Harlem, NY, a daughter of the late Isadore and Sarah (Frank) Aber, she had lived in Peabody for 14 years, previously a longtime resident of Fall River. She was an administrative assistant for Temple Beth-El Religious School. Sylvia was a member of Temple Beth-El and its Sisterhood, life member of Hadassah and received distinguished award. She loved to read, take walks, was a wonderful cook, and skilled in knitting and sewing. Devoted mother of Dr. Paul David Cohen (Jona) of Boston, MA, Debra Phyllis Kaplan (Joel) of Andover, MA, and Rena Gail Shear (Frank) of Framingham, MA. Dear sister of Anne Heisler of Monroe Township, NJ the late, Jack and Florence Aber. Loving grandmother of Eric, Elissa, Andrea, Lauren, Jonathon, Emily. Cherished great-grandmother of Benjamin, Anna, Eliza, Anya, Tessa, Alanna and Sylvie. Adored former mother-in-law of Nancy Wainer. Funeral services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Jeffrey and Susan Brudnick Center for Living, Attn: Giana, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960 or Hadassah, 1320 Centre Street, Suite 205, Newton Center, MA 02459. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 29, 2020