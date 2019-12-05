|
Tamiko (Hashimoto) Berube, age 91, passed away peacefully at her residence in Swansea on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was the wife of Joseph Berube to whom she was married for 67 years. Born in Kobe, Japan a daughter of the late Jitugoro and Masuno (Hashimoto) Okada, she excelled in mathematics, athletics, and was the tallest girl in her graduating class. She met Mr. Berube while he was stationed in Japan during the Korean War and later moved with him to the U.S., eventually settling in Swansea. Mrs. Berube enjoyed gardening, dancing, painting, music, and taking care of her family. A generous and adventurous spirit, Mrs. Berube was also a talented seamstress, cook, poker player, and could nurture anything to grow. In addition to her husband she is survived by two daughters, Joann Lambert and her husband Richard of Swansea and Diane Berube-Catanzaro and her husband Joe Caron of Barrington; one brother, Kazushei Okada; one sister, Shizuko Okada; three grandchildren, David Bates, Neko Catanzaro and Drew Lambert; and two cats, Mitzu and Tama. Her visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by a funeral service at 10:30 AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Road, Swansea. Relatives and friends are invited. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River. Contributions in her honor may be made to Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of RI, 2865 Tower Hill Rd., Saunderstown, RI 02874. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 5, 2019