|
|
Teri A. Taylor, 60, of Tiverton, RI, passed away on Dec. 7th, 2019. She was the wife of Carl B. Taylor Sr. for 40 years. Born in Stoughton, MA, she was the daughter of the late Anne (Freitas) and John Schmouth. A Homemaker, she had also worked in accounts at Ferrell gas and for Jack Bertherman CPA. In addition to her husband, she is survived by 2 sons Carl B. Taylor Jr. (wife Sarah Mercier) and Craig M. Taylor, along with her grandchildren Hailey, Hannah and Bryce Taylor. She also leaves a sister Lori Smith and a brother John Schmouth. Visitation will be held Saturday Dec. 14th at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home, 462 Main Rd., Tiverton, RI from 1 to 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Toys for Tots. For those who wish to donate to Toys for Tots in her honor, they can download a printable form from the website here, or donate directly through the website: https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/forms/tribute/Default.aspx. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. A Service and reception will be held in January at a date to be announced.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 12, 2019