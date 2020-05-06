Home

Terrance J. Philbin, age 81, of Cumberland, passed away comfortably Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Briarcliffe Gardens in Johnston. He was the loving husband of the late Margaret "Maggie" R. (Hogue) Philbin. Born in Central Falls, Terry was the son of the late John Thomas Philbin and Hermine (Blanchette) Philbin. He lived in both Central Falls and Pawtucket before moving to Cumberland, where he raised a family and resided for most of his life. Terry was a United States Air Force veteran. He began his career in distribution with Costello Brothers of Pawtucket, and went on to become the Vice President of Operations for Wayne Distributing of Cranston until his retirement. Along with his siblings, Terry helped run Gerry Philbins Goal Post of Pawtucket in the early 1970s. He enjoyed bowling and playing cards, and eagerly enjoyed hosting backyard parties for family and friends. There was always plenty of cold Miller Lite at the Philbin household, and often a Red Sox or Patriots game on the big screen TV. He leaves two sons, Mark and Terrance; their wives, Robin and Jennifer; and his granddaughter Autumn. Also mourning his loss are his siblings, Lillian Leonard, Lois Holland, Joan Giusti, Gerald Philbin and Paul T. Philbin; along with numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and cherished friends. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Maggie, son James and sister Dorothy. His funeral and burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, Cumberland. ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 6, 2020
