Thaddeus J. Szynal Jr.
Thaddeus J. Szynal, Jr., 77, of Fall River passed away July 19, 2020 at Kimwell Nursing Home. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Thaddeus J. and Victoria (Kogut) Szynal and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Mr. Szynal had worked for C.H.F. Industries until his retirement in 2006. An avid New York Giants fan, he loved music and singing Buddy Holly songs. He had enjoyed working on cars, fishing and boating and loved making models. Survivors include his sisters: Eleanor Ann Bugara of Fall River and Dorothy Janzekovich (husband: Kenneth) of Swansea; his brother: Walter Szynal (wife: Jacqueline) of Fall River; several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Mary Ann Bouchard. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9:30 AM with a service starting at 10: 30 AM at Boyko Memorial Funeral Home, 709 Broadway Fall River, MA 02724. Burial will be private. Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 5 - 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Szynals name can be made to Continuum Care Hospice, 21 Father Devalles Blvd. Suite 204 Fall River, MA 02723. www.boykomemorial.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Boyko Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral
09:30 AM
Boyko Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
24
Service
10:30 AM
Boyko Memorial Funeral Home
