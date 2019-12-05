|
Thelma Beverly (Spooner) Clarke, 81, recently of Stoughton, a former longtime resident of Fall River, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband the late Robert E. Clarke. Born in Fall River, MA on November 12, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Thelma (McLeod) Spooner. Beverly grew up in Fall River and prior to retiring, she enjoyed her work managing United Oil Co. in Tiverton, RI. Beverly loved music, theater and traveling with her late husband. Beverly deeply loved her family and she treasured her memories of times spent with her children and grandchildren. She was loved and will be sadly missed by her children: Betsy A. Savoie and her husband Matthew of Mansfield, Bruce R. Clarke and his wife Lynne of Reading and her grandchildren Jillian Savoie, Luke Savoie, Jennifer Shoemaker, Nicholas Clarke, and Nathan Clarke. She was the sister of Barbara Bell, the late Ellen Stevenson, Janet Hannafin, Ada Peron and her husband Arthur, Winston Spooner, and the late Leslie Spooner. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private and visiting hours have been omitted. Donations in Bevs memory may be made to The Jamie Fund, PO Box 256, Mansfield, MA 02048. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 5, 2019