Theresa Cardin, a longtime resident of Swansea and member of the St. Louis de France parish for the past 70 years, was admitted to St. Annes's Hospital in Fall River last Friday. She was treated for pneumonia and slipped peacefully away in the early hours of January 9. The youngest of thirteen children of Adelard Jusseaume and Dianna Fortin. She was born in Quebec, Canada in 1921, immigrated to the U.S. with her family when she was three and later attended Jesus Mary Academy. After high school, she went to work in the garment industry Starting at Harlee Manufacturing, she quickly moved into management roles and ultimately managed a multi-million dollar 100+ person operation for N.B.C. Garment Manufacturing. She and her husband, Ernest Cardin, married in 1942 and spent 61 years together until his death in 2004. After she retired in 1980, her husband and two sons started The Parrots Den restaurant, later renamed the Riverbank Grille, which was popular and quite successful for a quarter of a century. She and her husband loved to travel and visited more than 80 countries. They also enjoyed many winters spent in Naples, Florida. She was 98 years old, fiercely independent, gracious, plain spoken and at the end, said that she had led a full life and had no regrets. She was most proud of her children and their families. Mrs. Cardin was survived by her five children, Roland, Reginald, Michael, Denise and Marc and enjoyed time she spent with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and nephews and nieces. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 14 at 11a.m. in St. Louis de France Church, Buffinton St., Swansea. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, those wanting to donate to a charitable cause in her name, please know that her two favorite charities were The St. Vincent de Paul Society, and the St. Jude Childrens Research Hosptial.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 12, 2020