Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Theresa Cloutier Gauthier Obituary
Theresa (Harrington) Cloutier Gauthier, 86, passed away March 2, 2019. Daughter of Michael Harrington and Albertine (Lord) Harrington, she was a graduate of the former Dominican Academy. Wife of the late Norman J. Gauthier & the late Theodore J. Cloutier, and mother of the late Steven Cloutier, she leaves 3 children: JoAnn Suneson (husband Peter), Michael Cloutier (wife Mary) and Kathleen Silva (husband Bill); 3 step-daughters, Heidi Gauthier (husband William Correll), Karen Souza, and Paula Gauthier (wife Valerie Bassett); 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren; many beloved nieces & nephews, one in particular, her BFF Maureen Sicard, and several great-nieces & nephews. Also sister of the late Dorothy Walsh & brother-in-law Thomas P. Walsh II. Memorial Gathering hours Monday 3-7 in Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Memorial Mass in Holy Name Church Tuesday at 11. In lieu of flowers, donate to a local hospice of your choice. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 13, 2019
