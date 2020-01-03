Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:45 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Hanover St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa E. Richards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa E. Richards Obituary
Theresa E. 'Terry' (Medeiros) Richards, 68, of Fall River, wife of Patrick A. 'Pat' Richards, passed away in the arms of her loving husband, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Employed by the City of Fall River City Clerks Office, she was a past President, Vice President, and Secretary of AFSCME, Council 93 Local 1118, and volunteered at The Fall River Community Development Re-Creation Agency. A member of the Fall River Childrens Christmas Parade Committee, she and her husband would volunteer every year as Santa and Mrs. Claus. Terry was a member of the Fall River Carousel Lions Club, volunteer at Maplewood Little League, and a CCD teacher at the former St. William Parish. Besides her husband of 47 years, she leaves her mother, Lorraine (Rebello) Arruda; two sons, Jason Gray and his wife Nicole and Jonathan Richards and his wife Talia Resendes; two granddaughters, Lily Katherine Gray and Ainsley Mary Gray; a brother, Edmund Medeiros; many nieces and nephews including Chad Medeiros. She was the daughter of the late John P. Arruda. A visitation will be held Friday, 01/03/20 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Her funeral will be held Saturday at 8:45 A.M. from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at Holy Name Church, Hanover St. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Attn: Office of Development 900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -