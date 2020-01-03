|
Theresa E. 'Terry' (Medeiros) Richards, 68, of Fall River, wife of Patrick A. 'Pat' Richards, passed away in the arms of her loving husband, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Employed by the City of Fall River City Clerks Office, she was a past President, Vice President, and Secretary of AFSCME, Council 93 Local 1118, and volunteered at The Fall River Community Development Re-Creation Agency. A member of the Fall River Childrens Christmas Parade Committee, she and her husband would volunteer every year as Santa and Mrs. Claus. Terry was a member of the Fall River Carousel Lions Club, volunteer at Maplewood Little League, and a CCD teacher at the former St. William Parish. Besides her husband of 47 years, she leaves her mother, Lorraine (Rebello) Arruda; two sons, Jason Gray and his wife Nicole and Jonathan Richards and his wife Talia Resendes; two granddaughters, Lily Katherine Gray and Ainsley Mary Gray; a brother, Edmund Medeiros; many nieces and nephews including Chad Medeiros. She was the daughter of the late John P. Arruda. A visitation will be held Friday, 01/03/20 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Her funeral will be held Saturday at 8:45 A.M. from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at Holy Name Church, Hanover St. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Attn: Office of Development 900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 3, 2020