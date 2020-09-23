Theresa J. (Cantara) Canuel, age 97, of Fall River, MA, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Fall River Jewish Home. She was the wife of the late Arthur Buster Canuel. Theresa was a lifelong resident of Fall River and the daughter of the late Rock and Florida (Houde) Cantara. She retired from Bedford Frocks and also worked at Tic Toc Frocks. She was a parishioner of St. Annes Parish since 1970 and a member of the Franco-American Civic League. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting and embroidering, and was also an avid Red Sox Fan. Theresa is survived by her three daughters, Patricia Ridge & husband Thomas of Wareham, MA, Denise Menard & husband Leonard, who were her caregivers, of Fall River, and Ann Marie Janson & husband Gerard of Westport; her four grandchildren, Christopher Menard of Fall River, Todd Menard & wife Crystal of Deltona, FL, Sarah Mello & husband Donald of Fall River and Emily Janson of Westport; her six great grandchildren, Kyle Arruda & wife Destiny of Fall River, Korey Menard of Deltona, FL, Cameron & Hailey Menard of Middletown, RI and Charlotte & Adalynn Mello of Fall River; as well as several nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late Edward, Oliver, Alphonse and Roland Cantara, Yvette Taylor and Mary Ann Clarkson. Theresas funeral will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00AM in the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September, 24, 2020 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Please offer your condolences or a memory of Theresa in our guestbook at www.boulefuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at the Fall River Jewish Home for the care they gave to mom.