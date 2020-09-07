1/1
Theresa M. Medeiros
Theresa Terry M. (Valentino) Medeiros passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Sao Miguel Acores she was the daughter of the late Joao A. and Maria R. (Cabeceiras) Valentino and wife of Eugenio B. Medeiros. She was a sewing machine operator for Bradley Scott for many years, enjoyed watching old black and white movies, sewing, and spending time with her family especially her grandson. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children: Debra A. Moniz (husband John), and Steven G. Medeiros (fianc Filomena Menezes), siblings: Joseph and Dimas Valentino, and Pauline Costa, grandson: Austin J. Moniz, and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Johnny Valentino Jr., and Belmira Texeira. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Wednesday, September 9, with extended calling hours from 8:30- 9:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Espirito Santo Church at 10:30 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Espirito Santo Church
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
