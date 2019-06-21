Home

Theresa Marie (Joyce) Moriarty 89 of Tiverton, RI and formerly of Fir Ave., Tiverton, passed away on June 18th, 2019. She was the wife of John Robert Moriarty. Born in Boston, Mass., she grew up in Milton, Mass., and was the daughter of the late Mary (Connolly) and Coleman Joyce. She had attended Bryant Stratton Business College. A Homemaker for most of her lifetime, she was a member of Holy Ghost Parish and had taught CCD there. In addition to her husband, she leaves her children John R. Moriarty Jr. (Alison), Daniel F. Moriarty (Sandra), Thomas J. Moriarty (Veronica), Michael P. Moriarty (Sandra) and Neil Moriarty. She also leaves 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. She also leaves her sister-in-law Marguerite A. Love. She was the sister of the late Martin Joyce, Thomas Joyce, Mary Galvin and Coleman Joyce. She was predeceased by her aunts Sister Veronia and Sister Joseph of the Carmelite Order. She was the sister-in-law of the late Daniel F. Moriarty and Marie Wallace. Her Visitation will be held prior to her Funeral on Saturday from 9:30am to 10:30am at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Ghost Church on Judson St, Tiverton at 11 am to follow. Burial at Pocasset Hill Cemetery. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carmelite Monastery 61 Mount Pleasant Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119 in her memory.
Published in The Herald News on June 21, 2019
