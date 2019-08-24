The Herald News Obituaries
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Theresa M. Ormerod

Theresa M. Ormerod Obituary
Theresa M. (Medeiros) Ormerod, 86, a resident of Swansea for many years, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She was the widow of Russell F. Ormerod. B orn in Bristol, RI, a daughter of the late Manuel E. Medeiros and the late Delia Botelho Medeiros, she worked for over 30 years as a cook at the Stevens Home in Swansea; and as a director at Ledgeview for 30 years retiring in 2003. She was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Swansea, and is remembered as a foster mother to many. She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ellen Ormerod of Swansea, and Kaylyn Vadeboncoeur of S. Yarmouth, MA; two sisters, Dorothy Matrone of Warren, RI and Agnes Campanella of Bristol, RI; and a grandson Joshua Ormerod. She was also preceded in death by a brother Ronald Medeiros and a sister, Evelyn Rohrman. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 beginning with a 9-10 AM gathering at the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Swansea. Interment in Mount Hope Cemetery, Swansea. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals. com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 24, 2019
