Theresa M. Tremblay, 93, passed peacefully on June 30, 2019. Born July 1, 1926 in Fall River, MA. The daughter of the late Ferdinand and Evelyn (Delisle) Hamel. She was the loving wife to the late William Tremblay. Theresa is survived by four children, Pauline (Tremblay) Rochefort, William Tremblay Jr., , Robert Tremblay and Kenneth Tremblay, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Her funeral will be held Monday, July 8th at 8:15am from the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Spirit Parish, Dexter St, Central Falls at 9:30am. Burial will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be Sunday from 2pm until 4pm. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 6, 2019