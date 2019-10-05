Home

Theresa R. Rheaume

Theresa R. Rheaume Obituary
Theresa R. (Levesque) Rheaume, 87, of Fall River passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2019 at Kimwell Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center. She was the wife of Fernand N. Rheaume of Fall River to whom she had been married to for 68 years. Mrs. Rheaume was born in Fall River a daughter of the late Desire and Elise (Albert) Levesque and had been a lifelong resident of this city. She attended St. Anthony of the Desert Church on Eastern Avenue, Fall River. Mrs. Rheaume was employed by Shelburne Shirt for over 25 years before retiring. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards, traveling, and going to the Senior Center with her husband. Survivors include her husband a son Ronald F. Rheaume of Fall River, a daughter Michelle H. Zajac of New Hartford, CT, 5 grandchildren: Melanie, Aimee, Ryan, Renee, Mathew, 3 great grandchildren: Alex, Alia, Omar, several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Albert, Rev. Arthur, Richard, Raymond, Armand, Hector, Joseph, and Msgr. Edmund Levesque, Noella Maurano, and Anette Levesque. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at SOUTH COAST FUNERAL HOME, 1555 Pleasant Street, Fall River, at 9 AM followed by a Devine Liturgy at 10 AM at St. Anthony of the Desert Church, 300 North Eastern Avenue, Fall River, MA. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hour will be Monday from 5-8 PM. www.southcoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 5, 2019
