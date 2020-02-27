|
|
Therese Francoeur Paul, age 90, of Little Compton passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Grand Island Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late William J. Paul. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Alberic Francoeur and Rose (Ferron) Francoeur. Mrs. Paul leaves 3 daughters; Doris Feigo of Westport, Lorraine Cormier of Davenport, FL., and Louise Charland of Little Compton, one sister Jeanne Michaud of CT, 6 grand children and 3 great grand children. Her funeral will be held at 9AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 from the Fern Acres Funeral Home, 72 Willow Ave., Little Compton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Catherine of Siena Church, on the Commons, Little Compton. Burial will be in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Little Compton. Visiting hours, Friday, 5 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Grand Island Nursing Home, 333 Green End Ave., Middletown, RI, 02842, will be appreciated.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 27, 2020