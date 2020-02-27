Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fern Acres Funeral Home
72 Willow Ave
Little Compton, RI 02837
(401) 635-4757
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Fern Acres Funeral Home
72 Willow Ave
Little Compton, RI 02837
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
on the Commons
Little Compton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese F. Paul

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese F. Paul Obituary
Therese Francoeur Paul, age 90, of Little Compton passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Grand Island Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late William J. Paul. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Alberic Francoeur and Rose (Ferron) Francoeur. Mrs. Paul leaves 3 daughters; Doris Feigo of Westport, Lorraine Cormier of Davenport, FL., and Louise Charland of Little Compton, one sister Jeanne Michaud of CT, 6 grand children and 3 great grand children. Her funeral will be held at 9AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 from the Fern Acres Funeral Home, 72 Willow Ave., Little Compton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Catherine of Siena Church, on the Commons, Little Compton. Burial will be in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Little Compton. Visiting hours, Friday, 5 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Grand Island Nursing Home, 333 Green End Ave., Middletown, RI, 02842, will be appreciated.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -