Thomas A. Ryan Sr.
Thomas A. Ryan, Sr., age 84, of Tiverton, RI, formerly of Barrington, RI and Swansea, MA, passed away, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Brookdale Sakonnet Bay Senior Living Facility. He was the husband of the late Suzanne G. (Gobeil) Ryan. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late John D. and Veronica E. (Riley) Ryan. A graduate of Westwood, NJ High School, Class of 1954, he received his bachelors degree in business administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1971. He was a Veteran of the United States Coast Guard. After twenty-five years, Mr. Ryan retired as President and CEO of Bay Coast Bank, formerly Citizens Union Savings Bank, in 2005. Prior to that, he worked as a Government Bond Salesman on Wall Street in New York City and was Vice President for State Street Bank in Boston. He was on the Board of Directors at Battleship Cove, People Inc. and Bishop Connolly High School. He was also a member of the Fall River Rotary Club and many other Fall River organizations. Thomas enjoyed time on or near the water. He especially enjoyed all the road trips he took with his wife Suzanne. He loved football and was a 30-year season ticket holder of the New England Patriots. Being a devout Catholic, religion was a large part of his life. He loved a good book and always enjoyed watching his World War II and John Wayne movies. He is survived by four children, Gregory T. Ryan and his wife Janet of Somerset, MA; Mary Donna Ryan of Newport, RI, Thomas A. Ryan, Jr. and his wife Garnette of West Greenwich, RI, Kimberly S. Gill and her husband Brendan of Milton, MA; seven grandchildren, Ashley, Alison, Jack, Samantha, and Willow Ryan and Ryan and Matthew Gill as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Maureen Sain, Geraldine Saraulla and Bernadette Carlson. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Sakonnet Bay, which was his home for the last four years; especially to the nurses and staff in the Clare Bridge and Health Care units who took tremendous care of him. His Funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00AM in St. Mary of the Bay Church, 645 Main St., Warren, RI. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090. To send a tribute, please visit: www.wilbur-romano.com.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Bay Church
October 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
