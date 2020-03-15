|
Thomas A. Tetrault, 70 passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 he was the loving husband of Susan E. (Ciullo) Tetrault, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage. Tom was born in Pawtucket, RI and was the son of the late Raymond Tetrault and Florence (Farren) Barber Tom had a lifelong passion for golf, and began his career at the Fall River Country Club and went on to become the clubs head pro, a job that he held since 1975. Tom always excelled at his job and particularly enjoyed teaching the younger generation about the game through the clubs Jr. Golf Program. Toms many accomplishments include being the1985 recipient of the PGAs Horton Smith Trophy and the Bill Strausbaugh Award in 1986, 1989 and 1996, Jr. Golf Leader in 1998 and was named Golf Professional of the Year in 1990. Tom was also the 1986 recipient of the Jr. Golf Promoter of the Year Award by Golf Digest and was currently nominated for PGA Golf Professional of the year. Tom was also recognized by the Rhode Island Chapter NEPGA as their Distinguished Service Award recipient and the was the RI Golf Professional of the year in 2006. The bridge crossing into the country club was renamed the Tom Tetrault Bridge in 2017. Toms devotion to the love of the game of golf and his willingness to help others achieve their talents was legendary throughout New England and the US. In his personal life, Tom was a loving husband and father. He also enjoyed playing the dogs and horses. Most of all, Tom enjoyed spending time with his three grandsons. He was an honest and courteous businessman whos spirit and love of the game of golf will live on for generations. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Christine Gunzburger of Tewksbury and Michael Tetrault and his wife Rebecca of Somerset; sister, Penny Cherubino and her husband Edward; grandchildren, Tyler and Wes Gunzburger and Zachary Tetrault; brother in law Peter Ciullo and countless lifelong friends. His funeral will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 9am from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Louis de France Church, 56 Buffington St., Swansea. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours are Wednesday, from 4-8pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Toms memory may be made to a . ****Because of the unfolding Coronavirus epidemic, the family would like to express thanks to all who want to share their condolences in person but would encourage anyone in a high risk category due to age or health status to express the sympathies online (please visit www.hathawayfunerals. com) or through the mail*****
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 15, 2020