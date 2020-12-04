1/
Thomas B. Manning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas B. Manning, 'Buck,' age 77, of Somerset, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was the loving husband of Kathleen (Collins) Manning to whom he was so happily married for the past 50 years. Born in Fall River, a son of the late William T. Manning, Jr. and Anna (Burke) Manning, he had been a lifelong area resident. He was second of five dynamic Manning siblings. A graduate of De La Salle Academy in Newport, Class of 1961, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Providence College. He started Fall River Grinding in 1968 and opened Manning Auto Parts in 1969. He served as president of Automotive Wholesalers of New England and Credit Union from 1984-1988 and the Fall River Jobbers Association from 1976-1980. Buck thrived at his second career later in life as a salesman at Saccucci Honda in Middletown RI for many years before his retirement in 2013. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Rebecca Nelson and her husband David of Bristol, Timothy Manning and his wife Melissa Deus of Newport, Patrick Manning and his wife Caryn of Bristol, Amy Nusenow and her husband Michael of Laguna Beach, CA and Daniel Manning and his wife Alexandra of San Clemente, CA; four grandchildren, Katherine, Olen, Cordelia and Cole; one brother Kevin P. Manning and his wife Andrea of Fall River; two sisters, Sally M. Black and her husband Michael of Tiverton and Barbara A. Manning and her husband Daniel Rapoza of Tiverton as well as several much loved nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his brother William T. Manning, III and his wife Beth P. Manning. He will be remembered as a devoted and supportive father, grandfather, and husband, who will forever serve as a model of kindness and strength for those lucky enough to call him family. His life was also enriched by the lasting friendships that he held so dear. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date and time. Contributions in his honor may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760. For online condolences, please visit: www.waring- sullivan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
5086761933
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 4, 2020
Kathy, Pauline and I are truly saddened on hearing of BUCK'S passing. Our prayers are with you and the family. I have known buck since childhood and our paths kept crossing for 70 years. You and your children have been been blessed to have such an outstanding man as a husband and father. God bless all of you.
Peter
Peter O'CONNELL
Friend
December 3, 2020
Kathy and Family, Thinking of calling Buck and you just to say high recently and not doing so makes this even harder to comprehend. Knowing your family for years and working with Buck for the same makes me realize how quickly one can be saddened. Cheryl’s and my sympathies with regrets!!
Jeff Field
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved