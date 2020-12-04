Thomas B. Manning, 'Buck,' age 77, of Somerset, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was the loving husband of Kathleen (Collins) Manning to whom he was so happily married for the past 50 years. Born in Fall River, a son of the late William T. Manning, Jr. and Anna (Burke) Manning, he had been a lifelong area resident. He was second of five dynamic Manning siblings. A graduate of De La Salle Academy in Newport, Class of 1961, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Providence College. He started Fall River Grinding in 1968 and opened Manning Auto Parts in 1969. He served as president of Automotive Wholesalers of New England and Credit Union from 1984-1988 and the Fall River Jobbers Association from 1976-1980. Buck thrived at his second career later in life as a salesman at Saccucci Honda in Middletown RI for many years before his retirement in 2013. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Rebecca Nelson and her husband David of Bristol, Timothy Manning and his wife Melissa Deus of Newport, Patrick Manning and his wife Caryn of Bristol, Amy Nusenow and her husband Michael of Laguna Beach, CA and Daniel Manning and his wife Alexandra of San Clemente, CA; four grandchildren, Katherine, Olen, Cordelia and Cole; one brother Kevin P. Manning and his wife Andrea of Fall River; two sisters, Sally M. Black and her husband Michael of Tiverton and Barbara A. Manning and her husband Daniel Rapoza of Tiverton as well as several much loved nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his brother William T. Manning, III and his wife Beth P. Manning. He will be remembered as a devoted and supportive father, grandfather, and husband, who will forever serve as a model of kindness and strength for those lucky enough to call him family. His life was also enriched by the lasting friendships that he held so dear. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date and time. Contributions in his honor may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760. For online condolences, please visit: www.waring- sullivan.com