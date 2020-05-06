|
Thomas F. Kozak, 63, a lifelong resident of Fall River, passed away after a brief illness at St. Annes Hospital, Fall River on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was the husband of Ann Marie (ODonnell) Kozak. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Thomas Kozak and the late Eileen (Shea) Kozak, Tom graduated from B.M.C. Durfee High School and attended the Naval Prep School in Newport, RI. He received a bachelors degree from St. Francis College/UNE of Biddeford, ME; and later attended Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland where he studied the Polish language and culture. He went on to work as an air traffic controller for 30 years, and after retirement become a McDonalds Restaurant owner/operator for the past five years He served as a Fall River City Councilor for several years. He was a communicant of Holy Name Church, Fall River, and was a faithful member of the Fall River Boys and Girls Club where he had many great friends. He was also an avid beachgoer, and above all, he loved his family. Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Bryan Kozak and Paul Kozak of Fall River; a daughter Jenny Kozak of Fall River; a sister Nancy Martin and her husband Mike of Fall River; a brother Andrew Kozak and his wife Karen of Raleigh, NC; and his nephews and niece, Thomas and Charlie Martin of Fall River, Krista Kozak of Tennessee, and Alex Kozak of Raleigh, NC; also a great niece, Faith Kozak. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be held privately with the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River. To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Fall River, 803 Bedford St., Fall River, MA 02723.
Published in The Herald News on May 6, 2020