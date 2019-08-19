|
|
Thomas J. Collins, 72, of Fall River passed away at Charlton Memorial Hospital on Thursday, August 15, 2019 after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Susan (Farrar) Collins. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Francis L. Collins, Jr. and Helen (Roberts) Collins, he was a lifelong resident of the city. He was educated in the public schools of Fall River and was a 1964 graduate of Bishop Stang High School. He also attended St. Bernards College. He began his working career in the family construction business, F. L. Collins & Sons, Inc. and served as office manager for many years. He later became a founder and served as Vice President of Collins Construction Co., Inc. until his retirement. He was an avid reader and known for his sharp wit and being a great conversationalist in discussing politics and current affairs. Besides his wife, he is survived by his step children, Scott Dupre and his wife Becky of Providence, and Bethany Sullivan of Fall River; a brother, Atty. Francis L. Collins of Tiverton, RI; a sister Jane Shadid of Fall River and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late James H. Collins. Calling hours will be from 9 to 11AM on Friday, August 23, 2019, in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River, Ma., followed by a funeral service at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 19, 2019