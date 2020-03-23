|
Thomas J. Curry, Ph.D., age 77, of Swansea, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 20, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Carolyn E. (Sullivan) Curry to whom he has been married for the past 55 years. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Raymond F. and Olympia M. (Conforti) Curry, he lived in Somerset for many years before moving to Swansea. He was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1960. An Electrical Engineer, he received his Bachelor of Science degree from UMASS Dartmouth, his Master's Degree from Worcester Polytechnical Institute and his Doctorate Degree from the University of Rhode Island and a Certificate in Manufacturing in the Corporate State from Harvard University. He began his career at the Naval Underwater System Center in Newport, R.I. During this time, he was selected as the first Naval Science Advisor to the Admiral of the Submarine Force Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Upon returning from Hawaii with his family he joined Gould Ocean Systems Division as Director of Research and Engineering and led all research efforts in small underwater vehicle guidance and control. In 1983 he became a Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at UMass Dartmouth. He was the Provost Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs and the Dean of the College of Engineering, and before retiring in 2006, the Director of the Advanced Technology and Manufacturing Center at the UMass Dartmouth Campus in Dartmouth, Ma. Dr. Curry was a communicant of St. Louis de France Parish, a member of the Atlantis Charter School Foundation and on the Board of Directors of the F.R.O.E.D. He was mentioned in the book "Cream of the Crop" written by John Cummings as one of many accomplished Fall River natives. Musically talented, he played many instruments including the guitar, organ, accordion and most recently the Ukulele. A lover of photography, cooking, gardening, traveling; he most enjoyed spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and his beloved wife Carolyn. He lived his life to the fullest. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Kathleen Curry Beaulieu and her husband James Beaulieu of Somerset, Kelly DiGiammo and her husband Andrew of Assonet, Kristin Curry of Somerset; eight grandchildren, Molly, Amy, Benjamin, Annie, Andrew, Alex, Ava and Galen and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Raymond J. Curry.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 23, 2020