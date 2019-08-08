The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Franco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Franco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Franco Obituary
Thomas J. Franco, 65, the husband of Colleen (Soares) Franco, passed away on Friday, August, 2nd 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fall River, a son of the late John and Veronica (Panoc) Franco. Mr. Franco was graduate of Diman Vocational High School, class of 1972 and worked as a Machinist at the Foxboro Company for many years, and was a member of Holy Rosary Church where he was a sexton. In addition to his wife of 44 years, he is survived by: 3 children, Ian Franco (wife-Rhonda) of Atlanta, Bethany Franco and her fiance Joseph Botelho, and Meredith Franco both of Fall River; 3 grandchildren, Noel T. Franco, Elyse M. Cardoso, and Thomas J. Botelho; 4 siblings, Marion Paulo of Somerset, Beverly Borden of Truckee, CA, Stephen Franco and Paula Desmarais both of Fall River and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Michael P. Mickey Franco, Robert C. Franco, Veronica Ferreira, John Franco, Cynthia Beaulieu. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church at 10am. Interment St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday 5-8 p.m. Donations in his honor may be made to American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55415 www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now