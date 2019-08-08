|
Thomas J. Franco, 65, the husband of Colleen (Soares) Franco, passed away on Friday, August, 2nd 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Fall River, a son of the late John and Veronica (Panoc) Franco. Mr. Franco was graduate of Diman Vocational High School, class of 1972 and worked as a Machinist at the Foxboro Company for many years, and was a member of Holy Rosary Church where he was a sexton. In addition to his wife of 44 years, he is survived by: 3 children, Ian Franco (wife-Rhonda) of Atlanta, Bethany Franco and her fiance Joseph Botelho, and Meredith Franco both of Fall River; 3 grandchildren, Noel T. Franco, Elyse M. Cardoso, and Thomas J. Botelho; 4 siblings, Marion Paulo of Somerset, Beverly Borden of Truckee, CA, Stephen Franco and Paula Desmarais both of Fall River and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Michael P. Mickey Franco, Robert C. Franco, Veronica Ferreira, John Franco, Cynthia Beaulieu. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church at 10am. Interment St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday 5-8 p.m. Donations in his honor may be made to American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55415 www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 8, 2019