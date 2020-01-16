|
Thomas Joseph Jermyn (TJ), age 97, a resident of Somerset for most of his adult life, peacefully passed away on January 15, 2020. Tom, or TJ to his family and friends, was born on March 4, 1922 in Gulfport, Mississippi. His parents, George and Mary (Peppard) Jermyn, raised a family of 8 boys and 3 girls. Tom graduated from Gulfport High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served on the U.S.S. Baltimore in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. He was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon, five Bronze Stars, and a Philippine Liberation Ribbon before his Honorable Discharge in 1946. After his discharge he relocated to Massachusetts to marry the love of his life, Hilda Souza, whom he had met while stationed in Newport. The two celebrated 41 anniversaries until her death in 1989. Throughout their life together Tom worked as a Machine Operator at Newport Finishing Corporation. He was a lifetime member of St. John of God Parish in Somerset. One of Toms early passions was fast pitch softball, and he was a well known pitcher in a number of organized leagues around the area. He also enjoyed his bowling league, as well as fishing and golf. He continued to play Bingo throughout his life and enjoyed his weekly dinner and movie with his son-in-law. He was an avid Patriots fan. More than anything, Tom enjoyed family celebrations with his children and grandchildren. Tom is survived by his daughters: Donna May, and her husband Thomas, of Westwood, and Sharon Castellina, and her husband Stephen of Berkley, beloved grandchildren: Kaitlin May (Mike Fox), of Needham, Dr. Kara May of Needham, Thomas May II of New York City, Nicholas Castellina (Erica) of Dedham, and Martha Davison (Thomas) of New York City, great grandchildren: Brendan & Macie Palm, Courtney May and Charles Fox of Needham, and Margot Davison of New York City, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Hilda, Tom is predeceased in death by his ten siblings: brothers, George, Billy, Jack, Bobby, Dick, Harry and Pat Jermyn; and sisters Enola Jermyn, Thelma Duling and Catherine Wood. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Saturday, January 18th here at 8 A.M. with extended calling hours from 7:30-8:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. John of God Church at 9 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. For times of services please log into www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 16, 2020