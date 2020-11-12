1/1
Thomas K. Costa
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Kirby Costa, 70, of Dighton, husband of Doreen (Motta) Costa, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 after a brief illness at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Tom was born on December 17, 1949, in Fall River, MA to the late Manuel and Hazel (Oliver) Costa. He was the loving grandson of Joseph and Mabel (Curt) Oliver. Tom grew up in Fall River where as a youth he excelled in various sports, especially in basketball and baseball. He was known throughout the city as a great pitcher who had thrown multiple no-hitters to help his teams win various city championships. Although he loved sports, his real passion was music which was a lifelong endeavor. He started at a young age playing drums in his grandmothers minstrel shows. Throughout his high school years, he could be seen playing at various venues throughout the area. He took his passion for drumming and turned it into a musical career where he was able to travel the world playing with various bands, alongside the Jerry Lewis band. In addition to his music career, he worked in the clothing industry which started when he opened Kirbys Shoes in Fall River in the '80s. After a few years, he combined his shoe store with Professional Image clothing where he spent years helping people look and feel their best for any occasion. He continued in the clothing industry where he developed a loyal customer base working at Macys suit department and Jos. A Bank Clothiers, where he ultimately retired. Like his lifelong customers, he was always dressed to the nines. You would never find Tom in a pair of jeans! He loved to travel anywhere it was warm where you would always find Tom soaking up the sun on his face. He was a simple man who enjoyed the simple things in life such as having his family around, playing with his dog Baxter, listening to his favorite music and hosting holiday parties where he shared many laughs with family, friends and band members. Although he loved sports, music, clothing and traveling, nothing beat his love for his family, especially his wife Doreen of 20 years. She was the love of his life! He loved nothing more than spending time with her, whether it be taking drives around town in their convertible, going out to dinner or just relaxing watching TV on their big screen. Besides his wife, Tom is survived by his loving sister, Cynthia Boucher (late husband Gerald) of Westport; niece, Nicole Power (husband Derek) of Dartmouth, their two daughters Kayleigh and Alaina; and two step-children, Jessica Platt (husband David) of Newport and Jeffrey Desrosiers of Assonet. His funeral service will be held Saturday at 9:00 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Burial, St. Patrick's Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Heart Assn., PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved