Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 675-1495
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
Thomas M. DArruda Obituary
Thomas M. DArruda, age 68, of Somerset, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Western Massachusetts Hospital in Westfield. He was the spouse of Paul A. Gaboriault to whom he had been married to since September 2015 and together since March of 1996. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Manuel and Ethel (OHara) Arruda. Thomas was a graduate of Bishop Stang High School and he received his Bachelors Degree from UMASS Dartmouth. He lived and breathed antiquing and was the co-owner of Ferguson and DArruda Antiques. He is survived by one brother-in-law, Gerry Dore and his niece and nephews, Jerry Dore, Wayne Dore, Jeffrey Dore, Lisa Hambley and Brian Hambley. He was predeceased by his sisters, Dolores Dore and Ethel Hambley. His Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset, followed by a Service in the funeral home at 5:00 PM. Burial will be private. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 22, 2019
