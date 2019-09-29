|
Thomas Mello, 93, of Westport, husband of the late Marie Mello, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, September 23. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Joseph Mello and Mary (Moniz) Furtado. Thomas was a logistics manager at Kay Windsor in Dartmouth for many years and was a parishioner of St George Church. Thomas was a skilled athlete who especially enjoyed the game of golf. He is survived by: his daughter, Lisa Ferreira and her husband Jerry of Tiverton; one grandson, Mathew Ferreira, and two nephews, Steven Orr, and Douglas Orr. Thomas was a stepfather to the late David Tetuan. His services were held privately with a burial in Beech Grove Cemetery in Westport. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 29, 2019