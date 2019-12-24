|
Thomas Moniz, age 77, passed away on Friday December 20, 2019. He was the husband of the late Mary (Mendonca) Moniz, and son of the late Francisco and Mary (Ponte) Moniz. Thomas was a laborer at the Fall River DPW, enjoyed watching boxing and was an avid New York Yankees Fan. He is survived by his brother Frank Moniz and several nieces and nephews. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Friday, December 27th with extended calling hours from 9 - 10:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Mausoleum, Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 24, 2019