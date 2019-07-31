|
|
Thomas Tom P. Toupin, 74, of Westport passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was the husband to Felicia Desmarias-Toupin, and the son of the late Oscar and Eva (Dupuis) Toupin. Tom served in the Army National Guard, and went on to work for National Grid as a Lineman for over 30 years. He served as the Tiverton Harbor Master for many years, and as an usher at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Tiverton. Tom loved his speed yellow Porsche. He enjoyed working in his yard, entertaining family and friends, being on the water, and spending time with his wife Felicia. Besides his wife, Tom is survived by his siblings; Oscar Pete Toupin, Claire Ouellette, and Joan Correia, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Gerald Toupin. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 03, 2019 at 10am, in the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1956 Main Rd, Tiverton, followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery in Tiverton. Calling Hours will be held on Friday, August 02, 2019 from 5-8pm, in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, For facility directions, or to leave an online condolence, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in The Herald News on July 31, 2019