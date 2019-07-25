|
Mr. Thomas W. Martin, entered into rest on July 21, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. He was the Son of the late Horace J. Martin, Margaret Cole and one Brother William T. Martin. Born in N. Attleboro, MA, he lived most of his life in Fall River, MA. Mr. Martin operated rental apartments on High St. in Fall River for many years. He leaves behind two daughters Linda and JoAnn and one son, Thomas, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His Funeral will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 9:00AM from the Waring- Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Visiting hours Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00PM. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News from July 25 to July 26, 2019