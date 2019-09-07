|
Tiberia A. Bettencourt, 84, of Fall River, wife of the late Jose A. Bettencourt, Jr., passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019. Born in Povacao, St. Michael, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Amaral Moniz and Maria Jose (deSousa) Moniz. After living in Brazil for five years, she immigrated to Fall River in 1955 and was naturalized as a citizen of the United States in 1961. Prior to her retirement she was a seamstress in the local garment industry for many years and a member of UNITE. A devoted Catholic, Tiberia was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church for 64 years. She was very talented in crocheting, especially bedspreads, doilies, and table clothes. She also enjoyed cooking Sunday meals, and sewing, even making her grandsons Halloween costumes every year. But what was most important to her was spending quality time with family. She leaves: her two daughters, Eileen M. Pacheco (husband, Gordon) and Debra A. Vlass (husband, Warren), both of Fall River; her two loving grandsons, Andrew J. Pacheco (wife, Vanessa) and Owen J. Vlass; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Marcelino deAmaral, Jose deSousa Amaral, Angelo deSousa Amaral, Judite Amaral Medeiros, Maria Jose Fortuna, and Manuel Amaral Moniz. Her Funeral will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 8:00 AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 9:00 AM. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours will take place on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 5-8 PM.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 7, 2019