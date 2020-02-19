|
|
Troy A. Parker 35, of Fall River, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at home. He was born in Fall River to James E. Parker, Sr., and the late Cheryl (Meade) Parker. Troy truly lived his life to the fullest in all that he did through simple pleasures, spending time with his family and friends, especially his son, nieces, and nephews. He touched many lives with his welcoming nature, generosity, and passion for life. He loved to make all that he knew laugh in some way throughout his short, yet very memorable life. Troy was a member of the Blackhand Motorcycle Club - Westport Chapter. He is survived by his son, Troy A. Parker, Jr., of Fairhaven, his siblings, James E. Parker, Jr., of Fall River, Erron J. Parker (wife Leanne) of Somerset, and Alyshia D. Parker (fiance Robinson Mena) of Fall River. He also leaves his paternal grandmother, Jean (Perry) Breault (husband Donald) of Somerset and maternal grandmother, Beverly (Souza) Meade of Fall River along with several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that played very important roles in his life. Calling hours at South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St Fall River, MA 02723, will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 9 - 11 AM followed by a memorial service. Family and friends are invited to attend. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Fall River. www.SouthCoastFuneralHome.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 19, 2020