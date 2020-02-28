|
Trudy E. (Carrita) Lynch, 72, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the Tobey Hospital after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Manual Carrita and the late Gertrude (Howarth) Carrita. Trudy was born in Fall River and lived at various times in Westport and Florida, and in recent years W. Wareham. She worked as a CNA for St. Lukes Hospital in New Bedford for many years. She is survived by her son Mark Oliveira of W. Wareham; a daughter, Brenda Lynn Lynch; three grandchildren, Kristina Oliveira, Ryan Levasseur and Justin Oliveira; and two great grandchildren, Jasmine Oliveira and Summer Rose. She was preceded in death by a son, David Oliveira and a sister Marilyn Santon. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11AM in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. Visitors welcome beginning at 10AM. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 28, 2020