Ursula Russo

Ursula Franco Russo, age 83 of Westport, died peacefully at home on July 4, 2020, after a courageous struggle with cancer. She was born in Fall River to the late Mary I. Mello Franco and the late Antone Enos Franco. She was a 1954 graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, and in 1956, she received a bachelors degree in executive secretarial medical science at Bryant College, now known as Bryant University. She met her future husband, Leonard, also a Bryant student, at a college square dance. They married on November 14, 1959. Along with her steadfast devotion to her husband, she retained her enthusiastic love of dancing. After college graduation, Ursula spent her early career as a medical secretary. In the 1970s and early 1980s, she worked as a secretary in Swansea at Joseph G. Luther Elementary School and at Joseph Case High School. In the 1990s through the early 2000s, she worked as an administrative assistant at Fleet Bank in Providence. In the early 1980s, having lost her eyesight to PXE, a rare genetic condition, Ursula refused to accept that limited vision would impede her considerable abilities as a proud professional, wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her husband, Leonard, Ursula is survived by her son, Leonard Nicholas Russo, Jr. of East Providence, RI, daughter Elaine Russo Friedman and son-in-law Gary Drew Friedman of New York City, grandchildren Grant Ethan and Halle Kate Friedman, brother William Franco of Fall River, and sister Joan Briand of Westport. She was the sister of the late Anthony Franco of Fall River. She is also survived by her loving extended family, including beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Ursulas memory to Hope Health Hospice Care, 1324 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. Private arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
