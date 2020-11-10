Valentino Pallotta, 93, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020. Born in Ludlow, Vermont to the late James and Donata Pallotta, he was the beloved husband of the late Mary (Iwanski) Pallotta, who was the love of his life. Born and raised on the family farm in Ludlow, Vermont , "Tino," graduated from Black River Academy. Following graduation Mr. Pallotta enlisted in the US Army attaining the rank of Sgt. He served as part of the WW II occupation forces in Japan. Upon his return he entered Seton Hall University, graduating with a Bachelors Degree. His work brought him to Fall River where he was employed as an insurance adjuster for Utica National Insurance until his retirement in 1988. It was here that he met the love of his life, Mary Iwanski. They settled in Somerset where Valentino built and proudly maintained their home. A very talented handyman, Tino maintained their home throughout his life and could be found scraping paint and gardening as recently as this past summer. He was a longtime and faithful communicant of St. Patrick Church in Somerset. Valentino enjoyed going fishing with his nephews, taking trips to the casino with his beloved wife and taking rides to the beach. He also enjoyed traveling to VT throughout the year to visit relatives and every fall would go there to pick his favorite Macoun apples from "the old trees." An avid Patriots fan, Tino never missed watching a game. Known for the twinkle in his eye and his hysterical dry wit, Valentino could always bring humor and insight to any situation and was always kind and generous to those around him. Although Valentino and Mary never had children, they truly considered their nieces and nephews as their own. Valentinos family wishes to acknowledge "the girls" of Happier in My Home, for making Tinos last months so happy and joyous for him. He loved each of them and always spoke about how much their companionship and care meant. He is survived by his sister, Irene Darrin of Dracut, NH; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Matilda DAmbola RN, Lt. Anthony Pallotta, Carmen Pallotta MD, ArmedaRichardson RN, Amedeo Pallotta, Elizabeth Wyse MD, Julia Contrada, RN, Louise Diassi, Vincent Pallotta and Leonard Pallotta. Private arrangements are entrusted to the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. Donations in Mr. Pallottas memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Patrick Church, 306 South St., Somerset, MA 02726 To leave a message for the family, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
.