Vera Sypko

Vera (Kosciow) Sypko, 96, a resident of Somerset most of her life, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Clifton Rehabilitation Center. She was the widow of Stephen D. Sypko. Born in Blackstone, MA, a daughter of the late Antoni Kosciow and the late Pauline (Rusyn) Kosciow, Vera along with her husband operated Community Cleansers in Somerset for over 70 years, and she owned and operated the former Veras Fashions in Somerset for almost 50 years. She was very active in church, community and charitable giving. She was a past treasurer and long time member of the Baptist Temple in Fall River. She founded the cat shelter section of the Somerset-Swansea Animal Shelter, and supported literally hundreds of charitable causes over the years. She will also be remember for helping organize the annual fashion show held at Somerset High School. She is survived by a sister, Esther Kurczy of Blacksone and many nieces and nephews. She was also sister of the late Paul Kosciow, the late Alice Bik and the late Anna P. Freeman. A time of visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The wearing of masks and social distancing requirements remain in place. Other arrangements to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of ones choosing. For facility directions or to leave on online condolence go to: www.hathawayfunerals.com
.