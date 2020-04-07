Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica F. Lambert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica F. Lambert Obituary
Veronica F. Lambert, age 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late William H. Lambert, Jr. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Holland) Kowalczyk. Veronica worked as the head clerk for the Fall River District Court. Veronica is survived by her children Kathleen S. Lambert of Little Compton, Coleen L. Medeiros of Fall River and Mark W. Lambert of Little Compton; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph S. Kowalczyk. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www. rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -