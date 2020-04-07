|
|
Veronica F. Lambert, age 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late William H. Lambert, Jr. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Holland) Kowalczyk. Veronica worked as the head clerk for the Fall River District Court. Veronica is survived by her children Kathleen S. Lambert of Little Compton, Coleen L. Medeiros of Fall River and Mark W. Lambert of Little Compton; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph S. Kowalczyk. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www. rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 7, 2020