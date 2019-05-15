|
|
Veronica M. Bouchard, 80, of Fall River, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 after a brief illness. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Medeiros of Fall River, her devoted PCA, Andrea Rachel and her cherished cat, Coconut. She was predeceased by her parents, godparents, all of her maternal and paternal aunts and uncles, and several cousins. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on May 16, at 11 AM in Holy Name Church. Burial is private. Calling hours have been omitted. www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 15, 2019