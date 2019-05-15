The Herald News Obituaries
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Veronica M. Bouchard Obituary
Veronica M. Bouchard, 80, of Fall River, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 after a brief illness. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Medeiros of Fall River, her devoted PCA, Andrea Rachel and her cherished cat, Coconut. She was predeceased by her parents, godparents, all of her maternal and paternal aunts and uncles, and several cousins. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on May 16, at 11 AM in Holy Name Church. Burial is private. Calling hours have been omitted. www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 15, 2019
