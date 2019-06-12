Victor S. Cabral, 61, a resident of Dighton for the past 17 years, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 in the Brigham & Womens Hospital in Boston. He was the husband of Louise M. (Camara) Cabral. Victor was born in Ajuda Bretanha, St. Michael, Azores; a son of the late Jose T. Cabral and the late Helena (Sousa) Cabral, he worked as a trailer truck driver for the Manfi Leasing Company which serviced deliveries for Stop and Shop. He was a communicant of St. Nicholas of Myra Church in Dighton. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Corey A. Cabral and his wife Trisha of Westport; two daughters, Melanie L. Standring and her husband Jamie of Swansea and Deirdre L. Price and her husband Philip of Rehoboth; a sister, Lisa Furtado and her husband Virgil of N. Dighton; four grandchildren, Mckenzie Cabral, Bryce Standring, Braley Standring, Parker Price; 2 grandchildren on the way; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 9 AM from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA with a 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial in the St. Nicholas of Myra Church, Spring St., North Dighton, MA. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Thursday 5-8 PM. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dana Farber and the following memorial page, danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/Victor_Cabral_Memorial. Published in The Herald News on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary