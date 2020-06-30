Vincent A. Campbell, 83, of Doolan Apartments, formerly of Anthony St. Fall River, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was the husband of the late Mary Elaine (McCoy) Campbell. A graduate of Diman Regional High School, he was employed by Mason's Furniture and Modern Galleries. He was a Boy Scout leader for many years. An avid sports fan, he loved bowling and belonged to many leagues in his younger days. He leaves two siblings, Maurice W. Campbell and Georgette Buffington; a sister-in-law, Terry and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was the son of the late George A. and Lillian Y. (Caron) Campbell and the brother of the late Paul G., Robert G., Pierre C. and Oscar L. Campbell. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 11 A.M., at Holy Trinity Church, 951 Stafford Road, Fall River. Please meet directly at the church. Calling hours will be prior to Mass from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River. Burial will be private. Please omit flowers and consider a memorial donation to your favorite charity. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 30, 2020.