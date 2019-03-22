|
|
Vincent (Butch) Arel, Age 75 of Portsmouth R.I. Passed Away Sunday March 10th 2019! He leaves his wife Audrey (Durand) Arel and 2 Sons! Don Arel & Wife Margaret and Brian Arel And Wife Tracie, all of R.I. And 1 Granddaughter and 4 Grandsons! Born In Fall River, Ma. To Walter Arel and Anna (Brown) Arel. Raised in Fall River & later served in the US Navy! He leaves 3 Sisters, Pauline Langevin, And Claire Cunha both of Fall River and a Sister Pat Daniel in AZ. Brother of the Late Eleanor Landry, Walter (Bud) Arel Jr, Thomas Arel, RoseMary Nichols & Alma Estrella! Also leaves behind 1 Aunt, Florence McNerney & Many Nieces & Nephews. There will be No Services.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 22, 2019