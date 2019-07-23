Home

A. F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home
1309 Globe Street
Fall River, MA 02721
(508) 672-0971
Vincent F. Schieri Obituary
Vincent F. Schieri, 56, of Fall River, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Vinny was the owner of BSV Maintenance LLC, a landscaping service which he was very proud of. He was formerly a partner of A Towing Co. He was the husband of Brenda (Faria) Scheiri for 18 years. Vinny was born in Fall River, the son of the late Vincent and Rose (Chagnon) Scheiri. Vinny was a funny, gentle, kind man who would help anyone, in any way he could. He was loved by those who knew him, and only those lucky enough were able to call him friend. His greatest treasures were his wife Brenda, who he told everyone "was the greatest thing that happened to him", and Jacob, his nephew, who he was ecstatic to have guardianship of. Vinny loved spending time with his family and enjoyed fishing, camping, Nascar, motorcycles, and Disney. He was a member of the Fall River Elks, Lodge 118. Besides his wife and Jacob he leaves two sisters Geraldine and Lisa Scheiri of Fall River, his father-in-law, his sister and brother-in-laws and his nieces and nephews who he loved so very much! Visitation Thursday from 4 to 7 PM at the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St., Fall River, MA. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10am in the Funeral Home. An Hour of Visitation will be held from 9 to 10am prior to the Service on Friday. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations my be made to B.A.M. foundation, Inc. PO BOX 30185 Acushnet, MA 02743 or CABBIES, PO BOX 133, N. Dighton, MA 02764 in his memory.
Published in The Herald News on July 23, 2019
