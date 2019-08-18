|
Vincent J. Vinnie Valois, Jr., 51, of Fall River, passed away August 15, 2019. A Recovery Speci- alist at STARR, he was kind to everyone, always willing to help others, enjoyed working on the home he shared with Susan and he loved to spend time with his friends and family. He leaves his longtime companion, Susan Theberge; two children, Rochelle M. Valois and Vincent J. Valois III; a grandson, Shane Costa, Jr.; step-children, Kevin Theberge (Holly Banville), Keith Lobo (G.K.) and Kameron Sousa; step-grand- children, Adalyne and Lillian Theberge, Keith Lobo, Jr., and Khora Lobo all of Fall River and Jionni Lobo of RI; ten siblings, Lt. Col. Kris Roberts (Lucille), USMC, Ret., of New Hampshire, Rita Lopes (Frank) of Fall River, Emilie Millie Soares of Fall River, Rebecca OConnor of Fall River, Steven Sherman of Nebraska, Joseph Pete Sherman (Bobbi) of Fall River, Dennis Sherman (Susan) of Fall River, Raymond Sherman (Sandy) of Westport, Jeffrey Estrella (Carleen) Of Fall River and Benjamin Valois (Lydia) of Fall River and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Vincent and Beverly (Sherman) Valois. A visitation will be held Tuesday, 8/20 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a funeral service at 6:00 PM. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to STARR, 386 Stanley Street, Fall River, 02720. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 18, 2019