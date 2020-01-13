|
Virginia A. Fonseca, 89, of Somerset, passed away January 10. She was the wife of the late William Fonseca. The daughter of the late Joseph and Marianne Mello. Born in Fall River,Virginia had been employed in the garment industry as a sewing machine operator for many years. Mrs. Fonseca was a member of the Senior Sweet Hearts and was very active in the church. She sang in the choir, was part of the Holy Rosary Society, the Women's Guild and taught CCD for most of her life. She is survived by William R. Fonseca and his wife Cheryl of Swansea, Richard Fonseca and his wife Christine of Attleboro and Maryana Yangui and her husband Achref of Somerset along with 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was the grandmother of the late Jeffrey Fonseca and sister of the late Joe, Manny, Jimmy Mello and Ernie Travis. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, Jan 15 at 9am from the Somerset Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 84 County St., Somerset with a Funeral Mass at St John of God Church at 10a.m.. Burial will be in Newport Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday 5-7p.m.. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 13, 2020