|
|
Virginia (McAndrew) Bradbury, age 89, of Swansea, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Catholic Memorial Home. She was the wife of William A. Bradbury Jr., to whom she had been married for the past twenty years. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late James and Jennie (Hickey) McAndrew, she was a graduate of the former Dominican Academy. Virginia was a member of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in Louisville, KY from 1949 to 1957. She taught second grade at the Wilbur School in Somerset for over thirty-five years and was a member of the Massachusetts Retired Teachers Association. She was a communicant of St. Thomas More Church and was a member of the St. Thomas More Retirees. A multitalented person, she enjoyed painting, knitting, crocheting and needlepoint. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her step-son, Michael Bradbury of Brookline, MA and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Claire Ward, Margaret Badway and Ruth McAndrew. The family would like to thank all of the staff at Catholic Memorial Home for the great care that Virginia received while there. Her Funeral will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Ave., Somerset. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00PM. Contributions in her honor may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020